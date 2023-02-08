Science fair at Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

A science fair was organised at the school in which students of Classes III to XII participated. Students presented different types of models related to different branches of science, maths and social science. The fair was inaugurated by Chhavi Kashyap, Chairman of the school. She, along with Principal Suzana David and School Manager Ravi Jamwal surveyed the exhibition and took details from the respective students about their models. The main attraction of the event was THE "Astronomy Corner". Students displayed models of the solar system, Mangalyaan Mission, missiles (PSLVC54) and astronauts. About 500 models were displayed by students. The projects were based on agriculture and food security, "anveshika", energy resources and conservation, health, environmental issues, botanical garden, astronomy, science, disaster management, water conservation, robotics, science games and solar system etc.