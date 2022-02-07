findings

Scientists detect novel Covid variants in NYC wastewater

Scientists detect novel Covid variants in NYC wastewater

Image: iStock

New York, Feb 7

A team of US researchers has detected at least four "cryptic" variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in samples of wastewater from New York City's public sewer system.

Marc Johnson, Professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the University of Missouri and a co-corresponding author on the study, believes the results suggest the "cryptic" mutations they identified in New York City could be linked to possible animal origins.

While these origins have not been verified yet, he believes one possible source could be the rats that frequent New York City's sewer system.

The findings are published in Nature Communications journal.

"For instance, we still don't know where the Omicron variant came from, but it had to come from somewhere," Johnson said.

"These variants are bubbling up everywhere, including Omicron, which eventually spilled into the general population and wreaked havoc. We think these weird lineages could be where the next variant of Covid-19 comes from."

The researchers have been sampling wastewater from 14 treatment plants in New York City since June 2020. They also reached out to other researchers in the US who were doing similar work with wastewater. They observed some unusual results.

"They were different, but all of them had similar mutations in common at one particular location on the virus -- Q498. What's amazing is that in most of the samples from New York City, the Q in Q498 had turned into a Y, or glutamine into tyrosine. If you look at the database, there was not, and continues to not be, a human patient who has had that mutation," Johnson said.

The researchers noted a possible explanation could be a biological process called convergent evolution.

"An animal in Missouri is not going to mix with the same type of animal in New York City," said John Dennehy, a virologist and professor of biology at Queens College, City University of New York. "Therefore, the evolution of the virus in each geographic area is independent of each other, but because it's the same animal, the virus looks the same in both places," he added.

According to Davida Smyth, the lead author, Associate Professor at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, "wastewater surveillance is fast, inexpensive and unbiased." It also "has the ability to be implemented depending on resource availability in a variety of contexts, especially in areas with limited resources such as low testing and vaccine availability," Smyth said. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

5
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

6
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

7
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

8
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

9
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

10
Bathinda

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amid campaign, Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves for Vaishno Devi shrine again

Congress MP's brother Harpinder Singh Rajan joins SAD

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

Doaba's senior Dalit leader Avinash Chander in BJP fold

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains released after 8 hours of questioning

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh