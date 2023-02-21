Screenwriting award for Bhavan Vidyalaya, Pkl, team

The school team earned accolades in the 'CineMaestro' event, organised by Chitkara International School, Chandigarh. A short film, 'Nazariya', by the in-house production of Bhavan Vidyalaya won the 'CineMaestro' award in the screenwriting category.
The film cast comprised 15 students from Class V onwards. The movie, directed by Kirandeep Singh, was based on social issues.
Arpana Gupta coordinated the event. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the team and motivated them to stay focus ed on positive film-making.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...