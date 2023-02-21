Screenwriting award for Bhavan Vidyalaya, Pkl, team

The school team earned accolades in the 'CineMaestro' event, organised by Chitkara International School, Chandigarh. A short film, 'Nazariya', by the in-house production of Bhavan Vidyalaya won the 'CineMaestro' award in the screenwriting category.

The film cast comprised 15 students from Class V onwards. The movie, directed by Kirandeep Singh, was based on social issues.

Arpana Gupta coordinated the event. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the team and motivated them to stay focus ed on positive film-making.