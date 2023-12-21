SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

The Annual Function, Jalsa, was orchestrated on the premises. Education Minister of Haryana, Chaudhary Kanwar Pal, was chief guest on the occasion. As many as 750 students from Play-Group to V participated in the event. The festivities commenced with a spiritually charged dance, Vandan- a divine tribute. Headmistress Anu Dhawan extended a gracious welcome to the chief guest and the audience. The cultural programme unfolded with a kaleidoscope of performances, such as “Sunday-Fun Day”, "Nukkad Natak- Nanhi Apekshayein," folk dances “Jashn-E-Hind”, English play, “Compassion Unites the World”, Sufi Kathak “Sajda”,choreography- “Dhara ki Pukaar”, “Dancing Sizzlers”, garnered widespread appreciation. Academic and co-curricular achievers were awarded during the programme.

