SD Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir (Sr Sec), Talwara

Students of Class VII of the school won prizes in drawing and dancing competitions held at Prince Ville, Sangrur. Khushi of Class VII-A came runner-up in the grand finale of ‘Kisme Kitna Hai Dum’ organised by DD Punjabi. In the drawing competition, Khushi was among the top three competitors. Kritika of Class VII bagged the first position in the dance competition and she is awarded with cash prize of Rs 5,000. The Director of the school, Principal, coordinator, teachers and all the staff members congratulated them on their achievements.