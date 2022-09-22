SD school students win medals in yoga competition

Student of PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, bagged medals in the Yogasana Competition held at Panchkula. Naksh of Class IX won gold medal in Artistic Single, while Rashi of Class X bagged a bronze medal in Artistic Pair and Artistic Single as well. Srishti Chauhan of Class X bagged bronze medal in Artistic Pair. They have also been selected to represent Chandigarh in the 36th National Games-2022 to be held in Gujarat. Principal Monica Sharma congratulated the winners and motivated them to keep working hard.