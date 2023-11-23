SD Sen Secondary School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

The school organised a trip to the Sukhna Lake and Butterfly Park in Chandigarh for students. The enthusiastic students enjoyed the serene environment and took a quiet walk in the Mother Nature. It was a rejuvenating experience for the teachers as well as students.
