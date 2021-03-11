SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

To observe International Museum Day, students were taken on an educational trip to Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh. The children were enthralled to see sculptures, paintings, coins and weapons used in the ancient era. Students also participated in a painting competition. The visit was indeed a mesmerising experience. The children enjoyed observing the evolution of primitive man, the dinosaurs’ era and different fossils. Also, students of the kindergarten section visited Doll Museum in Sector 23, Chandigarh.