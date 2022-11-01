SD Sr Sec School, Sec 24, Chandigarh

The school wore a festive look with colourful rangoli, vibrantly lit up diyas and lanterns to mark the festival of Diwali. To mark the occasion special morning assembly was organised where students of primary wing staged a short skit spreading the message of celebrating cracker-free Diwali. Students also participated in diya and candle decoration, lantern-making, poster-making contests followed by a rally. Beautiful rangolies were made by the students.