SD Sr Sec School, Sec 24, Chandigarh

The school wore a festive look with colourful rangoli, vibrantly lit up diyas and lanterns to mark the festival of Diwali. To mark the occasion special morning assembly was organised where students of primary wing staged a short skit spreading the message of celebrating cracker-free Diwali. Students also participated in diya and candle decoration, lantern-making, poster-making contests followed by a rally. Beautiful rangolies were made by the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar
Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...
PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon
Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...
Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’
Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today