SD Sr Sec School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Global Hand Washing Day. The day symbolises the importance of hand washing with soap to prevent diseases. Students from all the classes participated enthusiastically. Teachers made the students aware of the hand washing techniques. Slogan writing and poster making was also held to make the students understand the importance of hand washing.
