SEABA International Public School, Lehragaga (Sangrur)

Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Manjeet Singh Sidhu, OSD to CM, participated in the silver jubilee inaugural cultural fest ‘Jashan-e-Bachpan — Kalanjali’ at the school. Gurpreet Mann said the Society for Education and Awareness in Backward Areas (SEABA) was organinsing a variety of activities for shaping personality of the future generation. She said the state government was committed to providing world class education to the people of Punjab. The school, established in 1998, has been contributing for the social and economical development of Lehragaga and its surrounding villages. Students performed various cultural items from different states of India on the occasion.