Seaba School, Lehragaga

A five-day TCI workshop was held at the school. As many as 26 teachers practiced and learnt to become conscious of one’s own internal and external reality with using senses, feelings and thoughts for a better understanding of someone and one’s surroundings, which will help them take decisions and responsibility. Kawaljeet Singh Dhindsa, TCI India national president, took the initiative to start TCI certificate course first time in North India. The facilitator was Prof Motti Thomas Zachariah from Kerala, who led the workshop with lot of activities giving learning and introduction of whole course to participants.