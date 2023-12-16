SEABA School, Lehragaga, hosts Children’s Festival

The school hosted the 22nd Children’s Festival from November 27 to December 1. The festival was organised under the banner of the National Youth Project (NYP). As many as 400 children in the age group of 8 to 12 years from 20 different states of India gathered together on the SEABA campus to spread communal harmony and unity. All of them were given a warm welcome by school Managing Director Kawaljeet Singh and his energetic team. Each child from various states was assigned a host child from Punjab.

During these days of the festival, the guest children stayed in the homes of the host Punjabi children, so that they could learn about Punjabi culture, lifestyle, food and dresses. The children of Punjab also got a close look at the culture of other Indian states. The purpose of this festival was to spread commonality among children by rising above the discrimination of religion, caste, colour, race and language. Founder Trustee of NYP Dr Ran Singh Parmar, Narinder Bhai from Maharashtra, Vinay Gupta from Chhattisgarh were the main representatives present from the NYP. As part of the festival, peace rallies and all-religion prayer was organised in Sunam, Sangrur and Lehragaga. “Jodo Jodo, Bharat Jodo” was the main slogan. Students were involved in various art and cultural activities and showcased their talents by representing their own state’s culture and traditions in the daily cultural evening. The last day of the festival was very much emotional as the guest children were to say bye to host children. They exchanged their love and feelings for each other by means of small gifts.