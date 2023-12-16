SEABA School, Lehragaga, hosts Children’s Festival

The school hosted the 22nd Children’s Festival from November 27 to December 1. The festival was organised under the banner of the National Youth Project (NYP). As many as 400 children in the age group of 8 to 12 years from 20 different states of India gathered together on the SEABA campus to spread communal harmony and unity. All of them were given a warm welcome by school Managing Director Kawaljeet Singh and his energetic team. Each child from various states was assigned a host child from Punjab.
During these days of the festival, the guest children stayed in the homes of the host Punjabi children, so that they could learn about Punjabi culture, lifestyle, food and dresses. The children of Punjab also got a close look at the culture of other Indian states. The purpose of this festival was to spread commonality among children by rising above the discrimination of religion, caste, colour, race and language. Founder Trustee of NYP Dr Ran Singh Parmar, Narinder Bhai from Maharashtra, Vinay Gupta from Chhattisgarh were the main representatives present from the NYP. As part of the festival, peace rallies and all-religion prayer was organised in Sunam, Sangrur and Lehragaga. “Jodo Jodo, Bharat Jodo” was the main slogan. Students were involved in various art and cultural activities and showcased their talents by representing their own state’s culture and traditions in the daily cultural evening. The last day of the festival was very much emotional as the guest children were to say bye to host children. They exchanged their love and feelings for each other by means of small gifts.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...