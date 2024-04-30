SEABA School, Lehragaga, Sangrur

The CBSE, in collaboration with the Asian Academy of Film and Television, organised an exposure visit to AAFT, Noida. Eminent principals and directors of various schools across the country were part of the visit. Serious discussions on the industry of film, TV, media and entertainment were held. Visits to various studios of AAFT were part of it. On the occasion Kawaljeet Singh Dhindsa, Managing Director of SEABA School, was honoured and presented with the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose National Award for his exemplary contributions in the field of education by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in association with the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Forum.

