Select choices carefully

Baljit Kaur

To attain high score in this paper, students must focus on the following things:

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS: Knowing the syllabus is a must before preparing for the exam.

READING SKILL: Read the given text carefully twice and then read the questions asked. Express your thoughts according to the question.

WRITING SKILL: Present the topic in just one paragraph. To create interest, and make it impressive, idioms and proverbs can be used appropriately. Ideas should be organised.

Know Punjabi Culture Choose the answers to the multiple-choice questions under Introduction to Punjabi Culture.

Answer the big answer questions in 70-80 words as per requirement. Avoid using unnecessary materials.

Write the question number according to the question paper. Avoid skipping parts.

Note: Remember not to make more than one paragraph in a paragraph composition, this will lead to deduction of a lot of marks. While composing a letter we should have the skill of writing a letter structure. Therefore, writing practice of 5-6 letters should be done.

GRAMMAR SKILL: Under this, we prepare sentences and Akhanas (proverbs). You must memorise the rules of sentence exchange and practice these as well.

For the preparation of Akhanas, remember to memorise these sayings like a poem. Only after understanding the meaning, the knowledge of use in sentences will come and the use of textbook-based content according to the situation.

For the textbook-based questions, write the name of the poem in the context of the poem and the name of the poet. Then don’t forget to write the central meaning or main ideas of the passage.

Simplification should be done according to the order of the lines asked in the explanation.

Choose the options with more thought in the multiple-choice questions on poetry.

STORIES: Questions related to stories must also be written in a certain order of ideas as follows-

If the subject of the story is asked, then the summary of the story does not have to be written. The problem that the storyteller wants to explain has to be presented with examples.

Choices should be selected carefully in story-based multiple-choice questions.

The answers to the questions of the stories are asked in 25-30 words, they should not cross the word limit while writing. The answer must be relevant to the question asked. Consider the internal discount.

The writer is PGT at DPS, Sangrur