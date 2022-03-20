smart thinking

Selling 500 plants a day, this green thumb couple turn their garden into a business venture

Their terrace, which is 1,500 sq ft, is now home to over 200 varieties of plants

Selling 500 plants a day, this green thumb couple turn their garden into a business venture

Pic for representational purpose only. iStock

Patna, March 20

While the Covid-19 pandemic forced most of us into home isolation, it made a couple in Patna take up gardening as a hobby to keep themselves engaged during these precarious times.

However, what started as a great pastime amidst lockdown, has now turned into a full-fledged nursery business. From cheap flowering plants to horticulture tips over the phone, everything related to gardening is available at their nursery 'Anshuman Garden'.

Revathi Raman Sinha and his wife Anshu Sinha living in Patna's Kankarbagh area, are the owners of this nursery, which logs at least 500 orders a day.

Revathi said: "When we were in the house during the Covid-induced lockdown, we decided to grow plants on our terrace. Anshu convinced me to do this, and I took an immediate liking to gardening when I tried it for the first time."

Revathi further explained that after learning the intricacies of gardening on YouTube, he started growing different types of ornamental and flowering plants. Their terrace, which is 1,500 sq ft, is now home to over 200 varieties of plants, some of which are evergreen such as hibiscus. Several types of vegetables are also grown here.

In the last one year, the couple had grown so many plants that they decided to start a nursery and begin selling saplings at a very low cost on the internet.

"Unlike other nurseries, we are not entirely focused on business and making profits. They sell plants by bringing them from other places, but we grow the plants here, because of which we have enough margin despite selling them at low prices."

When a sapling or other materials worth Rs 600 are ordered from their nursery, the goods are home delivered. Apart from this, the couple also share information about their garden with people through social media. WhatsApp and Facebook are two great apps for circulating information about flowers and plants among customers.

They also sell organic compost prepared from kitchen waste.

Anshu Sinha, who is a school teacher, said: "Initially, I would have to ask my husband for help but today he is more interested in plants than I am. We not only help people grow plants but also ask for their feedback, look forward to knowing their experience of making purchase from us."

Within a year, the couple has sold plants to 100 customers. "We sell around 500 plants a day. You can also buy pots and compost from our nursery. We receive orders from outside the state as well," Revathi said.

The couple is now looking to take their business to the next level. They are looking for a bigger place where they can expand their nursery and sell more items. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

2
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

3
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

4
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

5
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

6
World

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, Finland happiest; check India's rank

7
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

8
Amritsar

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

9
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

10
Pollywood

Shehnaaz Gill is lady in 'purple'. New photos are perfect vibes of a strong boss and a stunning diva

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

In first order to Punjab police, CM Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

The new team would be headed by AIG Gursharan Singh Sandhu a...

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...

Biren Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister again

Biren Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister again

Biren Singh was unanimously chosen by BJP state legislature ...

MP Manish Tewari advices CM Bhagwant Mann on the BBMB issue, suggests possibility of filing lawsuit

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement