Seminar on mental health for students

A seminar on 'Mental health' was organised at Hansraj public School, Sector 6, Panchkulaby the school to observe World Mental Health Day. Dr Neha addressed the students to sensitise them to the important aspect of well-being. She advised them to follow a disciplined lifestyle, eat healthy and nutritious food, practice gratitude and most importantly to express oneself. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj also spoke.
