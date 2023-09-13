Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University Patiala

Students were given detailed know-how about Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 mission. Jasleen Kaur of Plus II Science class spoke in the morning assembly and told the students about key features of India's mission to the sun. Later in the day, students gathered in the science auditorium of the university where Assistant Professor Dr. Kamaljeet Singh Dhaliwal imparted knowledge to them. Dr. Dhaliwal, Dr. Anup Thakur, Dr. Balkrishan and staff of school thanked all the ISRO scientists that worked day and night to land Chandrayaan-3 successfully on the moon. Then, Dr. Dhaliwal shared all the reports of Chandrayaan-3 from beginning to its landing on the projector for the benefit of the students.

