Series of events marks Christmas celebrations at St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

The school marked Christmas with a series of events that brought the school community together in joy and reverence. The day commenced with a prayer invoking a sense of unity and gratitude among students and staff. This was followed by Bible reading. The school’s talented students then presented an enchanting ‘Nativity’ play, bringing to life the timeless story of the birth of Jesus Christ. The portrayal, complete with shepherds, angels, and the Three Wise Men, transported the audience to Bethlehem, capturing the essence of the Christmas narrative. The festivities continued with carol singing. Cultural performances, showcasing the diversity of traditions within the school family, added a rich tapestry of colours and expressions to the celebration. Rev Father Aju Abraham, Chairman, delivered a message underscoring the values of love, compassion, and unity. “Christmas is not merely a celebration, it is a poignant reminder of the power of love to unite us all. As we come together, let us not only rejoice in the festivities but also commit ourselves to spreading kindness and understanding in our community and beyond,” he said. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao also expressed gratitude for the collective spirit and enthusiasm displayed by the school community.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.