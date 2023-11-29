Session on cyber security at DC Model School, Panchkula

Students attended a session on ‘Cyber Security and Women Empowerment’ in the school auditorium. The session was attended by students of Class VIII and IX. It was conducted by Inspector Sunita Pooniya of the Panchkula police. The objective of the session was to make the students aware of cyber bullying, phishing, hacking, identity theft, etc. The students were explained about various cybercrimes along with the smart ways to protect from the unwanted incidents of cyber bullying. Pooniya also talked about women empowerment and road safety which are the utmost need of the hour. It was an interactive session where the students cleared their doubts and learnt more about cyber security asking questions related to the topic. Managing Director of the school Bharat B Gupta appreciated the effort to promote awareness about cyber bullying.

#Panchkula