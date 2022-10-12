Session on stress management at Shishu Niketan Model Sr. Sec. School, Sec 22, Chandigarh

A one-day Capacity Building Programme on Stress Management was organised at the school recently. It was organised by CBSE-Centre of Excellence, Chandigarh. A total of 53 candidates from Chandigarh and Punjab attended the workshop. The resource persons were Dr. Chand Trehan, Director, Psychological Services, Bahra Hospital (Kharar) and Ranjana Bhardwaj, Vice-Principal, Kids are Kids School, Chandigarh. Amita Khorana, Principal of the school inaugurated the workshop with her welcome note. This informative workshop had the participants engrossed enthusiastically throughout. The participants had many of their queries answered regarding different types of stresses which could play negatively in delivering effective teaching. The workshop was helpful in clearing many myths regarding different stress patterns as well as gave various ways and means to the participants to decode and cope up with stressors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back
The govt agency says the updation can be done online as well...
US Treasury Secretary to visit India in November
The announcement by Yellen comes as she meets her Indian cou...
7 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast in Rohtak
The house was also damaged in the blast