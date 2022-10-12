Session on stress management at Shishu Niketan Model Sr. Sec. School, Sec 22, Chandigarh

A one-day Capacity Building Programme on Stress Management was organised at the school recently. It was organised by CBSE-Centre of Excellence, Chandigarh. A total of 53 candidates from Chandigarh and Punjab attended the workshop. The resource persons were Dr. Chand Trehan, Director, Psychological Services, Bahra Hospital (Kharar) and Ranjana Bhardwaj, Vice-Principal, Kids are Kids School, Chandigarh. Amita Khorana, Principal of the school inaugurated the workshop with her welcome note. This informative workshop had the participants engrossed enthusiastically throughout. The participants had many of their queries answered regarding different types of stresses which could play negatively in delivering effective teaching. The workshop was helpful in clearing many myths regarding different stress patterns as well as gave various ways and means to the participants to decode and cope up with stressors.