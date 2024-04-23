Session on traffic rules at Infant Jesus Convent School, Phase 11, Mohali

A session on traffic rules was held for students of Class VI-X during the morning assembly. ASI Janak Raj from Mohali Traffic Training Cell informed the students about various traffic rules. He reminded them strictly not to drive before the age of 18 and apprised them of the consequences if they do so. Taking example of toppers of board exams, he directed them to make a timetable and strictly adhere to it. The ASI informed the students about the various helpline numbers too. He apprised the students of the ill-effects of usage of drugs. He educated them about using Internet and mobile phones wisely and made them aware about cybercrime as well. The resource person also had an interactive session with the bus staff and reminded them about their duties, responsibilities and accountabilities. The students found the session quite educative, interactive, reformatory, constructive and productive.

