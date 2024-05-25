Sevak Public High School, Nakodar

A special ceremony was held at the school. Students of Class VIII who ranked fourth (ranking first in Jalandhar district), 10th and 11th in Punjab were honoured with silver medals, and additionally, nine students who scored above 90 per cent marks were specially recognised with distinct badges. Parents and teachers of these students were also honoured with special tokens of appreciation. School Manager Baljeet Singh Khalsa informed that the main dignitaries conferring the honours were the head of the organisation, Dr Dalip Singh, Amrik Singh, Chairman, Ajmer Singh, Vice-Chairman, Baljeet Singh Khalsa, secretary, Satnam Singh, Jaspal Singh and Harpal Singh (trustees). Chief guest Mahinder Kaur (former Principal) encouraged the students. Principal Tajinder Kaur thanked the present dignitaries and congratulated the students and teachers for their hard work. Principal Tajinder Kaur was also honoured by the school management. Sweets were distributed in the entire school.
