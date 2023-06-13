Seven Star Iinternational School, Bhota

The school celebrated World Environment Week. The aim behind organising the programme was to make students aware about keeping the environment clean and safe from pollution. Each class was asked to plant at least two trees around the campus. Throughout the week, there was a special assembly. Each class was asked to plant at least two trees around the ground. Students used skits, dance, environmental GK quizzes, poetry recitation, and other methods to disseminate the message. Kindergarten kids conducted a unique assembly on the final day. They dressed in green and performed a song, dance, and poem recitation. In the awareness rally organised, the students of ClassVI onwards participated in it. Along with the teachers they marched through Aghar Village. After the activity was over, Principal Narender Sharma spoke regarding Environment Day. He told the students how they could make the environment more beautiful and clean. He emphasised on a sustainable approach.