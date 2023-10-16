Seven Star International School, Bhota, holds parent-teacher meeting

The parent-teacher meeting (PTM) was organised after the midterm exam 1 in the school. Parents of students of LKG to Class X discussed the shortcomings and good qualities of their children with the teachers. More than 90 per cent parents were present in the PTM. Principal Narender Sharma thanked the parents for sparing their valuable time and sharing their commendable feedback towards the betterment of the school. An exhibition was organised on the school premises in which students displayed their models of language, science, maths and art and craft.