SGGS Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual day function 'Mehtab' in the open air theatre. Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh was the chief guest. The cultural show began with shabad gayan. This was followed by a series of events by students of different classes. The highlight of the function was a play based on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. The chief guest gave away prizes to the winners and appreciated the hard work of students. President Gurdev Singh Brar, IAS (retd) and Col Jasmer Singh Bala (retd), secretary, Sikh Educational Society, applauded the efforts of teachers and students.