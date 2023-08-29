Shahid Ganj Public School, Mudki, Ferozepur, celebrates I-Day

The school celebrated Independence Day. The whole premise was lit up with the colours of the national flag. The Principal hoisted the Tricolour. A special assembly was conducted to recall India’s liberation as well as to honour our brave freedom fighters. The assembly began with a speech intended at increasing the students’ knowledge of the significance of the day. It was followed by patriotic songs, poems, various dance performances and roleplay. The Principal addressed the students and reiterated the message of patriotism.
