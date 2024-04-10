Shamrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school welcomed the students who joined Class XI of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Academy. The students, who have been selected for the academy, run by the Punjab Government, will do their Class XI and XII at Shamrock School before taking the NDA test. These students will be given academic, physical and professional training by both institutions. In the orientation programme conducted on the school campus, the students who came to learn from different parts of Punjab, were welcomed at the beginning of the session. Chairman of the school AS Bajwa welcomed all students and said the next two years would be important years in their life. If they learn and train these two years with full hard work and dedication, then their dreams of becoming an officer in the Army can be fulfilled. He exhorted the students to complete the next two years following rules and maintaining daily discipline. Karan Bajwa, MD of the school, inspired the pres students to be fully prepared to serve their country. Principal of the school Praneet Sohal, in his address, asked the parents and students to follow these rules strictly while sharing information about the school rules, school system, sports and other activities and the curriculum throughout the year.

