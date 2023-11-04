Sharda Sarvahitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

Valmiki Jayanti was celebrated at the school. Students presented poems, posters and his biography in the morning assembly. Keeping in mind that today’s young generation is forgetting the ancient history, Punjabi teacher Anika narrated the entire biography of Valmiki since his childhood and showed an animated film based on his biography. Students enjoyed and learnt a lot. Vice-Principal Anjali inspired the students to get guidance from his life, to abandon bad habits and adopt good habits.