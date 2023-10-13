Sharda Sarvatkari Model Sen Sec School, Sec 40 D, Chandigarh

International Girl Child Day was observed in the school. The day focuses on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights. The theme of International Day of the Girl Child 2023 is “Invest in girls’ rights: Our leadership, our well-being”. Students of Class IX and X made beautiful posters to spread awareness about the rights of girls and to highlight the inequalities that they face in their lives.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians returns home from Israel
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes the passengers ...
Bihar train mishap: Guard claims driver applied emergency brakes before derailment
The accident that took place at 9.53 pm on Wednesday claimed...
5 killed in road accident in Haryana’s Sonepat
The victims were on their way to Jhajjar district for paddy ...
Noted film producer PV Gangadharan dies at 80
Gangadharan was the founder of Grihalakshmi Productions, whi...
Man gets life imprisonment in 49-year-old murder case
Fine of Rs 20,000 also imposed