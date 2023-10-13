Sharda Sarvatkari Model Sen Sec School, Sec 40 D, Chandigarh

International Girl Child Day was observed in the school. The day focuses on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights. The theme of International Day of the Girl Child 2023 is “Invest in girls’ rights: Our leadership, our well-being”. Students of Class IX and X made beautiful posters to spread awareness about the rights of girls and to highlight the inequalities that they face in their lives.

#human rights