Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sen Sec School, Sec 40 D, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual prize distribution function. The chief guests were Prof IC Sayal, former Head, Civil Department, PEC, Chandigarh, and chief speaker TC Nautiyal, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology. They were given a warm welcome by school Director BS Kanwar, Principal Archana, Vice-Principal Anjali Kapoor and whole staff with the rythms of school NCC Band on their arrival. RK Chaudhury, president of the school, Harsh Lakhan Pal, manager, and other dignitaries were also present. The program started with the lighting of lamp and Saraswati Vandana. Shawls, bouquet of flowers were presented to the guests by school Principal and members of the management as a token of gratitude. Principal Archna presented the annual report comprising of the achievements, accolades by school/educators, cultural events, Science Fair results and the important initiatives taken up by the school. The chief guest along with the dignitaries honoured the school toppers of the previous academic year and the sports champions of the school.