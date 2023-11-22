Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sen Sec School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

The birthday of CV Raman, a great Indian physicist, who discovered a lot of theories especially Raman Effect, which won the Nobel Prize, was celebrated in the school. His birthday was celebrated by students of the school through various events like paper reading contest, essay writing contest and PPT presentation. Director of the school BS Kanwar and Principal Archana Nagrath appreciated the efforts of the students and congratulated the students to participate in such activities for the wholesome development of one’s personality.
