Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s war victory and to pay tributes to Kargil martyrs. Kavita Nayyar, Ramanujan House Head, explained the importance of Kargil Vijay Diwas to the students. Bharti, student of Class IX, recited a patriotic poem. A beautiful play was performed by students of Class VII.

#Kargil