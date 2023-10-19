Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sec 40 D, Chandigarh

Vibhag Bal Shivir was organised for three days in the school, in which 200 students of Class III to VIII and 20 teachers from 11 schools of Chandigarh participated. The competition was held in two categories — Bal Varg and Shishu Varg. During the shivir, children were deeply engaged in activities and a disciplined routine that showed in their results. It was a great learning experience for children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi