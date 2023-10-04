Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sec 40D, Chandigarh

World Heart day was celebrated in the school. The day focuses on ways to improve heart health to prevent cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death across the globe. Students of Class IX and X participated in various activities like poster making, essay writing, etc. A speech was delivered by a science teacher to create awareness among students about the day. School Principal Archana Nagarth appreciated the efforts of students and teachers.
