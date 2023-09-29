Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

During the Poshan Maah, a food mela was organised by teachers. Healthy dishes like broken wheat upma, veggie poha, veg chillas, veg pulao, corn beans salad, sabudana khichdi mix, veg suji idli, dalia, millets tikka, etc, were prepared by teachers. Teachers participated enthusiastically in the competition and first, second and third prizes were won by Radha, Poonam Sharma and Samriti, respectively. Director BS Kanwar appreciated all teachers for the excellent efforts.