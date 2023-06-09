Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40D, Chandigarh

World Environment Day was observed on at the school. The students and teachers took pledge to protect the environment and participated in planting Activity "Wall of medicinal plants" in which the Principal, Vice-Principal and teachers planted Gilloy and other medicinal plants along the wall of the school campus. The day aimed to remind the students of shared responsibility to protect and nurture the environment. ''Together, we can make a difference by adopting sustainable habits, conserving resources, and promoting eco-friendly practices. Whether it is about planting trees, reducing waste, or supporting renewable energy, every small step counts", said the Eco Club in-charge Anjali Kapoor and motivated everyone to protect the environment.