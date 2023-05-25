Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, 40-D, Chd

The Sarvhitkari annual function was held at the school in which two teachers of the school, Jyoti Tewari (maths teacher) and Gagandeep Bajaj (economics lecturer) got state awards for the Best Teacher. They got cash prize and trophy. Jyoti Tewari has been working in this institution for the past 11 years. She is the Vedic maths head in the school and also Co- Head of Punjab Prant. She got various prizes in many fields such as second position in paper preparation and extempore by the All-India Ramanujan Maths Club, first position in Vedic maths paper reading competition at the regional level, the State Award by the BJP Teachers Cell on Teachers Day, the award for the Best Short Mobile Video contest on medical and aromatic plants by the Education Department in collaboration with Yuvasatta, an NGO. Gagandeep Bajaj has been serving the school for the past 19 years. She is a social science faculty head, Eco - Club co-head and also Head of the Theatre group. She was also awarded an appreciation certificate from Smriti Irani (ex-HRD Minister) in 2015. On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, she prepared the students for the drama competition held at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, Chandigarh, by the ministry of Human Resource Development, New Delhi, and bagged first prize at the state level. School Director BS Kanwar and Principal Archna Nagrath congratulated both of them for their achievement.