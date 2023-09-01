Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Students made best wishes cards for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon. Teachers as well as students also conducted a signature campaign for giving best wishes to the scientists of ISRO. A beautiful poem on Chandrayaan-3 was presented by the music teacher creating an environment of patriotism on the campus.
