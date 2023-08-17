Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sec-40, Chandigarh

The topic of health and hygiene was taken up in the special morning assembly at the school by Savlon team. They explained the importance of hygiene to children by showing an animated video. Mamta from the team showed the different steps of hand washing. Children were also asked some questions about health and hygiene and were given pouches of savlon by the team members. It was very interesting and useful session.The Principal Archna and Vice-Principal Anjali Kapoor appreciated the efforts made by the team.