Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sec 40D, Chandigarh

To celebrate the importance of family, Parivar Parbodhan was organised. The programme started with the lighting of lamp and Sarswati Vandana. Prem Goyal, Varishath Pracharak (Rashtriya Swayan Sewak Sangh) was the chief guest and told everyone to develop values and recognise the pivotal role of family in developing ideal and responsible citizens. Tiny tots of Nursery presented rhyme "Ek Soch Hai Jaagi".The poem "I am a tree, Fat and round" by KG students gave the message of serving others and saving trees. Class I students presented Song Dharti ka Dil kya bole, Dhak, Dhak, the students of Class II gave a presentation on "Phoolon ne Jake Bhavron se Poocha, Bhavron ne Jakar mitti se poocha." School Director BS Kanwar presented the vote of thanks and said the children should be taught values such as honesty, respect, teamwork and perseverance that would help them enhance their quality of life and develop into good individuals who could contribute positively to society. The programme ended with Sukhina Mantra.