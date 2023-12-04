Sharda Sarvhitkari Sen Sec School, Chandigarh

A two-day regional workshop on the promotion of herbal and medicinal plants cultivation and creation of model herbal gardens was organised by the NITTR, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the RCFC, National Medicinal Plant Board and Vidya Bharti, North Zone. Many dignitaries of the Vidya Bharti, Eco Club Heads, Principals and State Environment co-ordinators of North Zone of the Vidya Bharti participated. Anjali Kapoor, Vice-Principal (Punjab environment co-ordinator), of the school participated enthusiastically and shared the working of Eco Club of the school and other schools of Punjab.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid uproar over 'cash for query' issue
Winter Session likely to witness noisy scenes over the possi...
Take lesson from this defeat and shun negativity: PM Modi to Opposition after BJP wins in 3 states
Says when there's good governance, anti-incumbency becomes i...