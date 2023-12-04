Sharda Sarvhitkari Sen Sec School, Chandigarh

A two-day regional workshop on the promotion of herbal and medicinal plants cultivation and creation of model herbal gardens was organised by the NITTR, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the RCFC, National Medicinal Plant Board and Vidya Bharti, North Zone. Many dignitaries of the Vidya Bharti, Eco Club Heads, Principals and State Environment co-ordinators of North Zone of the Vidya Bharti participated. Anjali Kapoor, Vice-Principal (Punjab environment co-ordinator), of the school participated enthusiastically and shared the working of Eco Club of the school and other schools of Punjab.