Sharda Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

To celebrate Dasehra, a spectacular enactment of Ramleela was staged by students of KG in which they presented scenes from the life of Lord Ram, his banishment from Ayodhaya, followed by his victory over Ravan. The students were beautifully dressed and prepared by Sonia, Barkha and Neha and children assayed their roles very well. A PPT presentation by Kiranpreet showed the value of different family relations. The Principal and Vice-Principal of the school lauded the efforts of the students and teachers.
