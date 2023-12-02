Sharda Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, students celebrates Gurpurb

On the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev, a special morning assembly and ‘prabhat pheri’ were organised in the school. The principal and vice-principal welcomed the prabhat pheri’ by flowers and garlands. All the students showered flowers and chanted shabads on the arrival. The students recited the shabad, “Rakh le garib jaan ke”, along with their music teacher Sonia. After the recital of ‘paath’ of Anand Sahib, Kiranpreet Kaur, Punjabi teacher, did the ‘ardas’ and prayed for the welfare of all creatures. ‘Kadah parshad’ was also distributed to all. A PPT presentation shown in the school hall taught the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Gaganpreet of Class XI (Arts) bagged the first prize in the poster-making competition. Principal Archana gave her prize and certificate for the beautiful poster of Guru Nanak Dev.

