Sharda Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, students celebrates Gurpurb

On the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev, a special morning assembly and ‘prabhat pheri’ were organised in the school. The principal and vice-principal welcomed the prabhat pheri’ by flowers and garlands. All the students showered flowers and chanted shabads on the arrival. The students recited the shabad, “Rakh le garib jaan ke”, along with their music teacher Sonia. After the recital of ‘paath’ of Anand Sahib, Kiranpreet Kaur, Punjabi teacher, did the ‘ardas’ and prayed for the welfare of all creatures. ‘Kadah parshad’ was also distributed to all. A PPT presentation shown in the school hall taught the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Gaganpreet of Class XI (Arts) bagged the first prize in the poster-making competition. Principal Archana gave her prize and certificate for the beautiful poster of Guru Nanak Dev.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights
Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi diverts t...
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?
Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...
How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra
The student's murder and the letter warning of more such kil...