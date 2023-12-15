Shemford School, Barara

A capacity-building programme on cyber security and safety was organised in the school by the CBSE. The resource persons appointed for the training programme in the school were Nisha Sinha, PGT, Computer Science, Army Public School, Ambala Cantonment, and Urvashi Nag, freelancer, Chandigarh. About 60 teachers from Ambala, Jagadhri, Shahbad, Ugala and Barara participated in the training programme. All teachers understood cyber security and satisfied their curiosity by asking many questions. Chairman Inderjeet Singh and Principal Ruby Sharma thanked the guests and teachers who attended the programme.

