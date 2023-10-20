Shemrock School, Mohali, organises inter-school event ‘Business Cohort’

Business Cohort, an inter-school event, was organised at the school. Around 230 students from the North region participated in the event. The jury members were Ankush Arora, owner of Uncle Jacks, Shantanu Raich, CA, Gaurav Kalra, Sukhdeep Kaur, founder of Corporate Hub and educators, Arti Sood, Sonia Goyal and Ravi Prabhakar. On Day 1, there was a panel discussion on soft skills. Saraansh Tandon, founder of URVA, explained leadership skills on the second day. In the Golden Circle competition, Easht Modi and Maheen Rinwa from BCM Arya International School, Ludhiana got the first position, Kanav Thukral and Rohinya Mittal got second position and the third position was bagged by Mannat Dhingra and Hardik Chourey of the host school. In the Brainholic Bandage competition, the first position was bagged by Harnoor Kaur and Rachit of Gian Jyoti Global School, second position winner were Damanpreet Singh and Sirat of the host school and the third position was bagged by Arshiya and Srishti of BCM Arya International School, Ludhiana. In the business quiz, the winning team was Harshit Sharma and Vardaan Goel from Bhavan Vidyalaya. In CV writing, the top three positions were taken by Satwik Sood from BCM Arya International School Ludhiana, Harsimar Singh from Shemrock School and Bisman Kaur from Oakridge School, Mohali. In the Point of View competition, the first position was bagged by Abigail Anna George of BCM Arya International School, Ludhiana, second by Chevonne Bansal of Oakridge International School, Mohali, and the third by Yasawi Kirtania of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. In the debate competition, the first position was bagged by Karen Sharma from Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, second by Anhad Singh from Shemrock School, Mohali, and third by Simran Gupta from Gurukul World, Panchkula. In the Brand toasting competition, Rajasvi, Navjot and Vansh from Shemrock School won the first position, Aditya, Avika and Lovepreet from ATS Valley second and Nandini, Searat Kaur and Tamanna of Oakridge School third. In Trader’s Gimmick, the winners were Japneer Kaur, Amanat Kaur and Anmol Prashar from Shemrock School, Mohali. Karan Bajwa and school Principal, Prineet Sohal motivated the students to excel in life. Chairman of the school Amarjit Singh Bajwa felicitated the judges with a token of gratitude and the winners with the trophies.

