Shemrock School, Mohali,organises ‘Melodiosa’

The school organised ‘Melodiosa’, a musical event providing platform for the young budding artistes to show their talent in music. Renowned musicians Rishika Kapoor and Ajay Ranawat were the jury members. Many schools from the Tricity participated in the event. Students of the school created a beautiful ambience through their performance. Air Commodore Nitin Sathe graced was the guest of honour. Trophies were awarded to all winning teams by Principal Parneet Sohal. The flamboyant Rockers Band added feather to its cap. The first prize was bagged by Saint Kabir School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, second by host school and the third prize was grabbed by St Soldier School, Sector 16, Panchkula. Tishya from St Soldier School was selected as ‘Finest Vocalist’. Avi Narula form Kundan International School, Sector 46, was also selected as ‘Finest Vocalist’. Vibhor from the host school was selected as “Finest Keyboard Player’. Satvik from Saupins School, Sector 32, was selected as ‘Finest Drummer’. Avijot from Doon International School, Mohali, was selected as ‘Finest Bassist’.

