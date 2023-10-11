Shemrock Sen Sec School, Mohali

Shemrock Sen Sec School & Oakfield’s Group of Schools Chairman AS Bajwa has been awarded Tricity Educators Award 2023 .The award was conferred on Bajwa for successfully building a comprehensive school ecosystem and making students future-ready. He has been honoured with the award in at a function held at a private hotel in Chandigarh. The award was presented by UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

#Mohali