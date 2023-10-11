Shemrock Sen Sec School, Mohali

Shemrock Sen Sec School & Oakfield’s Group of Schools Chairman AS Bajwa has been awarded Tricity Educators Award 2023 .The award was conferred on Bajwa for successfully building a comprehensive school ecosystem and making students future-ready. He has been honoured with the award in at a function held at a private hotel in Chandigarh. The award was presented by UT Adviser Dharam Pal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India with Israel in difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict
Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...