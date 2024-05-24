Shemrock Sen. Sec School, Mohali

Students excelled in CBSE Class X and XII with 100 per cent results. As many as 21 students got more than 90 per cent marks in Class X and 31 students got more than 85 per cent marks in Class XII. In Class X, Hardik Chourey scored 97 per cent. From Class XII, Sourish Nanda secured 90.4 per cent, Saatvik Sharma 90 per cent, Tanveer Singh Jolly 90 per cent, Harsh Vardhan Singh 91.6 per cent, Yash Garg 91.8 per cent, Rayansh Garg 92.2 per cent, Rajasvi Sharma 92.4 per cent, Harnoor Kaur 92.6 per cent, Mansha Arora 92.6 per cent, Shreya Mishra 93.6 per cent, Angel Chopra 93.8 per cent, Mukshi Vij 93.8 per cent, Sukhleen Kaur 93.8 per cent, Harsimar Singh 94.6 per cent, Lavanya Jain 94.8 per cent, Mokshita Kansal 95.4 per cent, Mannat Dhingra 95.6 per cent, Navtej Singh 95.8 per cent, Akshit Bhatnagar 95 per cent, Navjot Singh 96.4 per cent, Hardik Chourey 97 per cent are the ones who scored more than 90 per cent. In Medical stream, Komesh Kumar scored 86 per cent. In Humanities, Harriat scored 85.6 per cent and Tanishi 93.2 per cent, while in Commerce, Lovedeep Singh scored 87 per cent and Japneet Singh scored 88.2 per cent. Principal Parneet Sohal congratulated all toppers and their parents.

