Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sec 69, Mohali

Students of the school took part in a training camp held at Doaba College, Kharar. As many as 450 NCC cadets from 14 schools took part in the camp. Participating cadets got a chance to show their ability in various competitions such as drill, painting, debate, article writing, firing, etc, during the camp. Lectures on various topics like choking, electrical injuries, fainting, snake bites, nose bleeding, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke among several others were delivered. Guest lectures on Anti-Dowry, Health, Women Foeticide, Traffic, Yoga, etc, were also a part of the camp. The cadets were told that moral duties, especially discipline, were very important. The Shemrock cadets emerged as the winners of the camp as they won accolades in different events held during the camp. Overall best institution trophy (JD/JW) was grabbed by Shemrock cadets. In the drill competition, cadets grabbed the trophy. In the declamation competition, Chanpreet Kaur and Anushka Rana, both of Class X, grabbed the first and second positions, respectively. In group discussion, Shiven Kaul of Class X and in quiz competition Shubhankar of Class X bagged the second position. In tug-of-war, boys and girls of the school won the first position.

